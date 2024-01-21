How Suzuki GSX-8S fares against Triumph Street Triple 765 R

1/7

Auto 3 min read

How Suzuki GSX-8S fares against Triumph Street Triple 765 R

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Jan 21, 202403:10 am

Both bikes roll on 17-inch designer wheels

Suzuki is planning to introduce the 2024 version of the GSX-8S in India soon. The motorcycle is expected to go on sale at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 in February. With an estimated price tag of around Rs. 9.5 lakh, it will rival the Triumph Street Triple 765 R. Between these two middleweight streetfighters, which one makes more sense on our shores?

2/7

Why does this story matter?

The streetfighter segment in India has witnessed a lot of movement in the past few years, especially in the middleweight category. After staying dormant for a while, Japanese marque Suzuki is planning to enter the sub-800cc class with the all-new 2024 GSX-8S. However, it faces tough competition from an established rival in the form of the Triumph Street Triple 765 R.

3/7

Suzuki GSX-8S looks more visually pleasing

The 2024 Suzuki GSX-8S flaunts a muscular fuel tank with forward-facing extensions, a vertically-stacked projector LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a split-type seat, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp unit. The 2024 Triumph Street Triple 765 R flaunts a sculpted fuel tank, twin-pod LED headlight with eyebrow-like DRLs, a wide handlebar, bar-end mirrors, an under-belly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight.

4/7

Both bikes are equipped with traction control and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, both the Suzuki GSX-8S and the Street Triple 765 R come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties on both motorcycles are handled by inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

5/7

Triumph Street Triple 765 R packs a more powerful engine

Suzuki GSX-8S is backed by a 776cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC parallel-twin engine that delivers a maximum power of 81hp and a peak torque of 77Nm. The Triumph Street Triple 765 R is powered by a 765cc, 12-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled, inline-triple mill that puts out a maximum power of 118.4hp and a peak torque of 80Nm. Both bikes get a six-speed manual gearbox.

6/7

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Triumph Street Triple 765 R can be yours with a starting price tag of Rs. 10.17 lakh. On the other hand, the 2024 Suzuki GSX-8S is expected to cost around Rs. 9.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the 2024 GSX-8S makes more sense on our shores, with its aggressive styling, lower price tag, and better brand reach.

Poll