Hero Splendor EV in the works, spotted doing test runs

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Hero Splendor EV in the works, spotted doing test runs

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Jan 21, 202412:05 am

The Splendor is Hero MotoCorp's most popular model since its inception in 1994

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to introduce the Splendor EV in India soon. A prototype bike, sporting red temporary plates and camouflage, has been spotted doing test runs in Pune. The bike has likely been fitted with an electric conversion kit from GoGoA1, a company known for electrifying ICE-powered models. The prototype's condition suggests it might be an older model, and its testing in Pune implies that the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) could mostly be conducting range tests.

2/3

GoGoA1's electric conversion kit for Hero Splendor

GoGoA1 currently offers a ready-to-install electric conversion kit for various Hero MotoCorp and Honda two-wheelers, including the Hero Splendor. The existing kit for Splendor features a rear hub motor with 3.94kW (5.28hp) of peak power and 2kW (2.7hp) of continuous power. The kit is priced at Rs. 29,000, excluding the donor motorcycle. However, the spotted prototype might be testing a new kit with a slightly larger battery for better range on a single charge.

3/3

A new electric conversion kit could be under development

The prototype's hub motor seems to be white, possibly indicating a new design that could be painted black for a more discreet appearance in the production version. While GoGoA1 hasn't confirmed any details about a new electric conversion kit for the Hero Splendor, it's possible that they're working on an updated version with a stronger motor. Any potential changes to the pricing of such a new kit remain unknown at this time.