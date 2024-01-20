Maruti Suzuki revises pricing of its NEXA cars: Check list

The Grand Vitara is the flagship model for Maruti Suzuki in India (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest automaker, has adjusted the prices for its NEXA lineup. The list includes popular models like the Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Jimny, Ciaz, XL6, and Grand Vitara. These price changes, which typically occur at the beginning of each year, range from a decrease of Rs. 5,000 to an increase of Rs. 50,000. The updated prices are effective this month and apply to vehicles sold through NEXA's premium dealerships across our country.

What about Ignis, Baleno, and Fronx?

The Ignis hatchback now has a price range of Rs. 5.84 lakh to Rs. 8.25 lakh, with a Rs. 5,000 price drop for the AMT variants and no change for manual trims. The Baleno's manual models have seen a Rs. 5,000 increase each, while the AMT versions remain unchanged. The Fronx compact SUV coupe has experienced a Rs. 10,000 price cut for the 1.0-liter AT trims and a Rs. 5,000 hike for all manual variants.

Price adjustments for Jimny, XL6, Grand Vitara, and Invicto

Jimny's automatic trims have seen a price reduction of Rs. 10,000, while other versions remain unchanged. The XL6's MT models have experienced a Rs. 5,000 price increase, but the AT trims are now cheaper by Rs. 5,000. All Grand Vitara variants, except the 1.5-liter mild hybrid six-speed AT trims, have uniformly increased prices by Rs. 10,000. The Invicto's Alpha+ trims have the most significant price jump of up to Rs. 50,000, while other versions are costlier by Rs. 39,000.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the only sedan in NEXA's lineup

The only sedan in the NEXA lineup, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has received a uniform hike of Rs. 10,000 for MT trims, while the AT variants remain untouched. The capable mid-size sedan competes against the likes of the Honda City, SKODA SLAVIA, and Volkswagen Virtus.