BMW X5 becomes costlier in India: What else to buy

1/6

Auto 3 min read

BMW X5 becomes costlier in India: What else to buy

By Pradnesh Naik 03:30 pm Jan 20, 202403:30 pm

BMW X5 rolls on 20-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: BMW)

In order to counter the rising production costs, German marque BMW has hiked the pricing of its popular full-size model, the X5 in India. The SUV is now costlier by up to Rs. 1.10 lakh, and it now starts at Rs. 96 lakh (ex-showroom). If you don't want to pay so much, here's what else you can buy instead of the capable premium offering.

2/6

Firstly, let's take a look at the BMW X5

BMW X5 flaunts dual-pod LED headlights, a chromed kidney grille, 20-inch designer wheels, wrap-around LED taillights, and dual exhaust tips. Inside, it has four-zone climate control, heated and ventilated seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a curved screen for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel. It runs on a 3.0-liter petrol engine or a 3.0-liter diesel mill, both with a mild-hybrid setup.

3/6

Audi Q7: Price starts at Rs. 86.92 lakh

Audi Q7 sports a large trapezoidal grille, sleek HD Matrix LED headlamps with DRLs, chrome-lined windows, 20-inch blacked-out wheels, and connected LED taillamps with sequential indicators. Its spacious cabin features multi-zone climate control, premium upholstery, a refreshed Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, and a dual-screen infotainment system. Powering the SUV is a potent 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology.

4/6

Porsche Macan: Price begins at Rs. 88.06 lakh

Porsche Macan features a rectangular black grille, narrow air dams, LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, and designer star-shaped wheels. Its sporty cabin has a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, a revamped center console, an analog clock, and a 10.9-inch Full-HD infotainment console. It draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor and a 2.9-liter V6 petrol mill.

5/6

Range Rover Velar: Price starts at Rs. 94.3 lakh

Range Rover Velar has a bonnet with 'RANGE ROVER' lettering, a wide grille, pixel-style LED headlamps with tweaked DRLs, wrap-around taillamps, and dual shark-fin antennas. Its luxurious cabin features heated seats, a redesigned dashboard, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The SUV is backed by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.0-liter, mild-hybrid, diesel powertrain.

6/6

Mercedes-Benz GLE: Price begins at Rs. 96.4 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE gets a muscular hood, sleek matrix LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a chrome-studded grille, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, wrap-around LED taillamps, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Inside, it has wooden trims on the dashboard, leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, and a tablet-like MBUX infotainment panel. It runs on a 3.0-liter diesel engine and a 3.0-liter turbo-petrol motor.