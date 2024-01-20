Hyundai to expand its SUV range with 4 new models

The 2024 KONA Electric will likely be positioned below the IONIQ 5 in Hyundai's lineup (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai is gearing up to launch four new SUVs in the Indian market in 2024, following the debut of the refreshed CRETA. The upcoming lineup will include the ALCAZAR (facelift), TUCSON (facelift), the new-generation Hyundai KONA EV, and the all-new CRETA EV. These additions will aim to bolster the South Korean automaker's foothold on our shores. The company plans to regain the second spot in our market with the forthcoming models.

Refreshed ALCAZAR and TUCSON are on the horizon

The Hyundai ALCAZAR (facelift) is currently in development, featuring a refreshed exterior design that will closely resemble the revamped CRETA. Its interior will boast a more premium feel than its predecessor, with new features like Level-2 ADAS on offer. In other news, the mid-life update for the TUCSON has been revealed globally, with its Indian launch anticipated this year. The update brings exterior and interior enhancements while maintaining the existing 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines.

New-generation KONA Electric and CRETA EV are coming soon

The new-generation Hyundai KONA Electric will be built on the modified K3 platform. Notable updates would include new regenerative braking technology, a completely redesigned exterior, and the introduction of the Vehicle-to-Load function. Though unconfirmed, it is likely to hit Indian roads in late 2024 or early 2025. Moreover, reports indicate that a new midsize EV based on the CRETA will be unveiled in late 2024. This model is expected to rival upcoming competitors like Maruti Suzuki eVX.