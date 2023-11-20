2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 found testing: Check design, features
The new Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 was seen undergoing testing in Pune, heavily camouflaged. Despite the disguise, the revamped engine was unmistakable. The motorcycle is due for a mid-cycle update and is anticipated to hit the market in early 2024. The refreshed Vitpilen 250 will share the same engine as the KTM 250 Duke, which boasts a 249cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill generating 30.6hp of power and 25Nm of torque.
Design updates and new features
The new Vitpilen 250 will undergo several design modifications, such as a revised headlight cover, new alloy rims, and an adjusted tail section to reposition the license plate. The fuel tank capacity is predicted to grow from 11-liter to 13-liter. The fully digital instrument cluster will likely be enhanced with a larger display, a modern UI, smartphone integration for turn-by-turn navigation, and a USB-C charging port. These updates are expected to result in a price increase upon the bike's release.
Engine tuning and updated powertrain
Although the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250's engine performance is expected to match that of the KTM 250 Duke, it may receive a slightly modified tuning to better fit the bike's personality. The upgraded powertrain will incorporate ride-by-wire technology, a restructured cylinder head, and an expanded airbox. Furthermore, it will be paired with a six-speed gearbox and a standard quick-shifter. The test model also featured an exhaust system that closely resembles the one found on the 250 Duke.