All-new Triumph Thruxton 400 spotted testing: What to expect

1/4

Auto 2 min read

All-new Triumph Thruxton 400 spotted testing: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 04:02 pm Nov 24, 202304:02 pm

The upcoming Thruxton 400 will borrow design elements from the Triumph Thruxton RS model. Representative image (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

After the successful launch of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, British marque Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up to introduce the Thruxton 400 soon. The cafe racer-inspired offering has been spotted doing test runs for the first time. Although the test mule was seen overseas, it will likely be manufactured in India by Bajaj Auto. This new model will share the same platform as its siblings. The neo-retro bike is expected to attract enthusiasts seeking a middleweight cafe racer.

2/4

It will flaunt an aggressive semi-fairing for new-retro appeal

Spy photos of the Triumph Thruxton 400 showcase a sleek motorcycle with a semi-fairing that extends to the bottom of its fuel tank, giving it a muscular look. The bike features a round LED headlight identical to the Speed 400's unit. The fairing is sporty with aggressive cuts and creases, and the transparent windshield will provide protection when riding aggressively. Other similarities with the Speed 400 include bar-end mirrors, seat, subframe, wheels, tires, and fuel tank.

3/4

Revised ergonomics will demand a sporty riding posture

The upcoming Thruxton 400 will share several components with the Speed 400, such as inverted front forks with a black finish instead of gold. Radiator positioning, exhaust routing, and end can will likely be identical to the roadster model. However, a revised clip-on handlebar on the Thruxton will demand a sporty riding position from the rider for better handling characteristics. Spy shots reveal that the tail section on the test mule is different from the Speed 400.

4/4

It will retain the capable 398cc, single-cylinder engine

The Triumph Thruxton 400 will share its powertrain with the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. It will draw power from the same 398cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that develops 39.5hp of power at 8,000rpm and 37.5Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The bike will also feature a ride-by-wire throttle, an assist and slipper clutch, and a 6-speed manual gearbox from its siblings. The test mule appears close to production and may debut in mid-2024.