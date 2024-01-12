Prior to debut, Tata Punch.ev's off-roading capabilities showcased

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Prior to debut, Tata Punch.ev's off-roading capabilities showcased

By Pradnesh Naik 10:29 am Jan 12, 202410:29 am

Tata Punch.ev rolls on 15-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors showcased the off-roading prowess of its upcoming Punch.ev in an Instagram post. The post highlights the car's ability to tackle various challenging terrains. Set to compete with models like the Citroen eC3 and the forthcoming Hyundai Exter EV, the Punch.ev will be positioned above the Tiago.ev. For reference, the automaker currently dominates the EV market with over 70% market share, thanks to successful models like the Nexon.ev.

2/4

Punch.ev is build on new pure EV architecture

The Punch.ev stands out from other Tata Motors's electric cars as it's built on a completely new pure EV architecture called 'acti.ev.' This platform emphasizes performance, technology, modularity, and space efficiency, featuring an orthogonal, high-density battery pack for optimal space utilization and performance. The acti.ev platform is capable of supporting multiple body styles, offering a range of up to 600km. It can accommodate front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive, and all-wheel-drive propulsion options. It also supports up to 150kW fast charging.

3/4

Punch.ev's interior details also revealed

Available in Standard and Long Range versions, the Punch.ev's exact range details are yet to be disclosed. Its interior includes several components borrowed from the Nexon.ev, such as dual 10.25-inch displays for the Empowered+ variant and single 10.25-inch infotainment with a 7-inch digital instrument console for other trims. The dashboard has been updated with a new touch-sensitive climate control panel, a two-spoke steering wheel with a backlit Tata logo, and new dual-tone upholstery.

4/4

Expected launch and pricing of Tata Punch.ev

Tata is expected to launch the Punch.ev by the end of January with a price tag of around Rs. 12 lakh. In comparison, its primary rival, the Citroen eC3, starts at Rs. 11.61 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The e-SUV's launch will be closely followed by Hyundai's Exter EV later this year. With the Punch.ev and other upcoming models like the Harrier EV, Safari EV, and Curvv EV, Tata Motors aims to maintain its dominance in the electric vehicle market.