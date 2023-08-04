Sensex gains 480 points, Nifty reclaims 19,500 mark

Written by Akash Pandey August 04, 2023 | 03:55 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed at 10,741.9 points

On Friday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.73% to 65,721.25 points while the Nifty climbed 0.70% to 19,517 points. The midcap stocks showed bullish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 soared 84.35 points, or 0.79%, to 10,741.9 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors on Friday were NIFTY IT, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY PHARMA, which rose 1.53%, 1.23%, and 0.93%, respectively. Cipla, IndusInd Bank, and Tech Mahindra emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 3.53%, 3.01%, and 2.65%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, SBI, Bajaj Auto, and BPCL lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.93%, 2.53%, and 2.04%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in red, slipping to 3,288.08 points and 32,192.75 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 0.61% to 19,539.46 points. In the US, NASDAQ dropped 13.73 points, or 0.1%, to 13,959.71 points.

INR goes down 0.12% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.12% to end at Rs. 82.84 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 59,394. The silver prices fell by Rs. 232, or 0.32%, to Rs. 72,290. The crude oil futures prices surged by $0.51, or 0.62% to $82.12 per barrel.

Fuel prices remained unchanged in metro cities

The cost of fuel remained the same on Friday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is trading at $29,167.80 which is 0.15% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.18% and is selling at $1,836.34. BNB and Cardano are listed at $241.87 (0.89% up) and $0.2937 (0.42% down), respectively. Finally, up 1.40% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07428.

