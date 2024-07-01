In brief Simplifying... In brief SKODA is planning to expand its presence in India by launching a new compact SUV next year, aiming to tap into the country's growing SUV market.

The company is also considering partnerships with local manufacturers for better market insights and is ramping up local production for competitive pricing.

By Akash Pandey 11:02 am Jul 01, 202411:02 am

What's the story SKODA, the Czech automobile manufacturer, is eyeing India as a pivotal market for its future growth, according to PTI. The company's global CEO, Klaus Zellmer, has revealed plans to nearly double sales volume in the country by introducing new models and potentially forming partnerships with Indian manufacturers. Recently, Zellmer stated that India is a crucial market for the brand's growth strategy.

New model

SKODA's new compact SUV for India market

SKODA is gearing up to launch a new compact SUV in India early next year, aiming to capitalize on the country's popular SUV segment. This initiative comes as the Indian passenger vehicle market witnesses a surge in annual sales, making it an enticing target for SKODA. SKODA's latest decision follows its recent withdrawal from Russia and stagnation in China, indicating a strategic pivot toward promising markets like India.

Local production

Embracing customer-centric approach by ramping local production

SKODA is shifting its focus toward a more customer-centric approach in India, which includes ramping up local production to offer competitive pricing. Zellmer acknowledged that the company may have previously over-engineered their cars, but is now committed to finding the balance between quality and affordability. This strategy aims to cater to preferences of Indian customers.

Potential partnerships

SKODA contemplates partnerships with Indian manufacturers

While considering operating independently in India, Zellmer also recognizes potential benefits in partnering with an Indian automotive manufacturer. Such a partnership could offer valuable insights into the Indian market and buyers' choice. Discussions are already in progress to establish an equity partnership that would be mutually beneficial. With this move, SKODA aims to understanding and integrate into the local market dynamics.

Information

Expanding sales network, exploring EV segment

SKODA Auto, a part of the Volkswagen Group, is actively expanding its sales network in India with an aim to reach 300 touchpoints by the 2024 ending. The company is also exploring opportunities within the electric vehicle (EV) segment and considering introducing its Enyaq model.