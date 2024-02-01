SKODA ENYAQ iV rolls on 18-inch designer dual-tone wheels (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA ENYAQ iV debuts in India: Check features, specs

By Pradnesh Naik 05:55 pm Feb 01, 202405:55 pm

What's the story Czech carmaker SKODA has unveiled its popular all-electric ENYAQ iV at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. The SUV will be the company's first electric offering in the Indian market, competing with established rivals such as the Kia EV6 and Hyundai IONIQ 5. To recall, the ENYAQ iV has been spotted testing in India in the past few months. We expect its pricing to be announced sometime in March.

Next Article

Specifications

ENYAQ iV boasts a driving range of up to 513km

The SKODA ENYAQ iV features a 77kWh battery and a dual motor setup that produces an output of 265hp. The EV supports 125kW DC fast charging and boasts a driving range of up to 513km on a single charge. It comes equipped with several Level-2 ADAS functions, a 360-degree-view camera, dual screens for the instrument console and infotainment system, and leather upholstery. It is built on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, which also underpins the Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron.

Performance

It can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 6.7 seconds

SKODA states that the ENYAQ iV's battery pack can charge from 10% to 80% in just 28 minutes using a DC fast charger. The electric crossover will likely be available only in an all-wheel-drive configuration. With a dual-motor AWD setup, the carmaker claims that the EV can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.7 seconds. Dimension-wise, it measures 4,648mm in length and 1,877mm in width, making it slightly smaller than the KODIAQ.

In the spotlight

Lamborghini Revuelto also showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Alongside the ENYAQ iV, the Lamborghini Revuelto was also showcased at the SKODA Auto Volkswagen India pavilion during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Priced at Rs. 8.89 crore (ex-showroom), this hybrid supercar features an 825hp, 6.5-liter V12 engine combined with three electric motors, producing a total of 1,015hp. The Revuelto can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 325km/h.