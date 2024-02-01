The Red Dark edition will be the range-topping trim of the Safari, once launched (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors reveals 'Dark' edition models of Safari, Nexon.ev

What's the story Tata Motors has revealed the Safari Red Dark and Nexon.ev Dark editions at the ongoing 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. These special-edition models are based on the top-spec versions of their respective SUVs, providing a fully loaded experience to their prospective owners. Both SUVs feature an all-black exterior design and are expected to launch on our shores in the coming months.

Tata Safari Red Dark Edition: Features and design

The Tata Safari's Red Dark edition is built on the top-spec Accomplished + 6S AT variant of the three-row SUV. Exterior updates include subtle red accents on fog lamps, fender badges, brake calipers, and the Safari logo on the side and rear. Inside, Red leatherette upholstery covers the seats and several Dark Chrome inserts can be found throughout the cabin. The SUV features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver's display, and other high-end amenities.

Tata Nexon.ev Dark Edition has black leatherette seats

The Tata Nexon.ev Dark edition boasts an all-black exterior with black alloy wheels and an all-black interior. The dashboard receives a glossy finish with black leatherette seats and the 'Dark' logo embossed on the headrests. This edition includes all the top-spec Nexon.ev features, such as a 12.3-inch infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver's display, ventilated front seats, and more. The eSUV will only be available in long-range variants with a 40.5kWh battery pack, offering an ARAI-claimed range of up to 465km.

Powertrain and pricing expectations for special Dark Edition models

The Safari Red Dark edition offers a single powertrain option, a 170hp/350Nm 2.0-liter diesel engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The top-spec Safari model is priced at Rs. 27.34 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Red Dark is expected to carry a premium over it. The Nexon.ev Dark edition, powered by a 143hp/215Nm electric motor, is anticipated to be priced above Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom) when launched. The overall driving experience of both SUVs will remain unchanged from their standard versions.