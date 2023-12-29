Tata Harrier EV 4x4 set for India launch next year

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Tata Harrier EV 4x4 set for India launch next year

By Rishabh Raj 03:10 am Dec 29, 202303:10 am

The upcoming car is rumored to have an AWD system

Tata Motors is set to launch the Harrier EV 4x4 in India by late 2024, with prices starting at around Rs. 26 lakh (ex-showroom). This all-electric SUV will be the first vehicle built on the re-engineered OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture, known as the Gen 2 platform. The Harrier EV concept was first revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo, giving a glimpse of its potential features and design elements.

2/4

What about its design?

The all-electric Harrier is likely to resemble the recently launched Harrier facelift, with minor changes to emphasize its electric nature. The exterior is anticipated to feature a sealed front grille, illuminated Tata logo, stacked LED headlights, slim LED DRLs, and a broad air inlet. It is also expected to showcase two-tone alloy wheels, linked LED taillights, an "EV" badge on the front doors, and prominent "Harrier.EV" lettering on the tailgate, mirroring the concept design.

3/4

Powertrain and range details

The Tata Harrier EV is rumored to feature a 60kWh battery pack, powering two electric motors on each axle for an all-wheel-drive setup. This configuration, similar to the one displayed at the 2023 Auto Expo, offers a 4x4 layout and a claimed driving range of over 500km on a single charge. The electric SUV is also expected to include Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) capabilities, increasing its practicality.

4/4

Features and equipment

The existing Tata Harrier is already packed with features and we can expect similar equipment to be onboard its electric sibling. The equipment list may include a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, an all-digital instrument console, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility. It will also feature a 360-degree camera system, and Level 2 ADAS-based driver assistive and safety tech.