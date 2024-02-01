Apart from the unique paint job, the Classic 350 Flex Fuel remains identical to the standard model

Royal Enfield reveals its first flex-fuel-powered motorcycle

What's the story At the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Royal Enfield showcased a flex-fuel version of its popular motorcycle, the Classic 350. This new retro-inspired model can run on a mix of petrol and ethanol, with the specific ethanol blend percentage yet to be announced. The Indian government is aiming to increase the ethanol blend in petrol to 25% by 2025. For reference, almost all fuel stations currently offer 10% ethanol-blended petrol.

Design and performance

It flaunts a distinctive green and red paint scheme

The Classic 350 Flex Fuel remains true to Royal Enfield's retro design philosophy and sports a unique green and red paint scheme on its fuel tank and side panels. This sets it apart from standard models. It has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round halogen headlight, a rider-only saddle, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and wire-spoked wheels. The motorcycle retains the 350cc, single-cylinder air-cooled, J-series engine that generates 20hp of power at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 27Nm at 4,000rpm.

Launch timeline

Expected launch timeline of the Classic 350 Flex Fuel

Although Royal Enfield has not disclosed an official launch date for the Classic 350 Flex Fuel, it is anticipated to hit the market in 2025. The introduction of this flex-fuel motorcycle aligns with the government's goal of increasing the ethanol blend in petrol. This move is likely done by the Chennai-based bikemaker to showcase its dedication to a cleaner and more sustainable future.