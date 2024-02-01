The 2024 KTM RC 200 comes equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard

KTM reveals 2024 RC 200 supersport globally: Check what's new

By Pradnesh Naik 01:56 pm Feb 01, 2024

What's the story KTM has revealed the 2024 version of its popular RC 200 supersport motorcycle for the global markets. The Austrian bikemaker has added two fresh paint schemes: a striking blue with a signature orange color and a sleek black-and-white option. The latter design takes cues from the RC 8C, giving the bike a revamped appearance. Once launched in India, it will rival the likes of the Yamaha R15, Bajaj Pulsar F250, and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Specifications

No changes to the engine and other cycle parts

Apart from the fresh paint options on the RC 200, KTM has kept the motorcycle mostly unchanged. You still get the same 200cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 25hp of power and a peak torque of 19Nm. The motor is coupled with a six-speed transmission. Components like the WP-sourced inverted forks at the front, a mono-shock unit at the rear, forged alloy wheels, and split-type seats remain identical to the previous model. The instrument cluster also remains unchanged.

India launch and pricing details

The upcoming 2024 KTM RC 200 is slated for an Indian launch within the next few weeks. While the pricing remains unconfirmed, it's predicted that the motorcycle will cost more than the current model which retails at Rs. 2.18 lakh (ex-showroom). With no alterations to its engine or components, the updated RC 200 primarily offers a refreshed look through its new paint schemes. It will appeal to riders seeking a modernized aesthetic for their bike.