Accessories list of Aprilia RS 457 revealed in India

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Accessories list of Aprilia RS 457 revealed in India

By Pradnesh Naik 05:15 pm Dec 29, 202305:15 pm

The RS 457 flaunts Aprilia's signature triple LED headlamp setup (Photo credit: Aprilia)

Iconic bikemaker Aprilia introduced the RS 457 in India, marking the Italian marque's entry into the fully-faired multi-cylinder segment. With a price tag of Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the middleweight supersport offering shares design elements with its elder siblings, the RS 660 and the liter-class RSV4. Now, the accessories list of the vehicle has been revealed. Take a look.

2/3

Racing and touring-oriented add-ons

The official accessories list for the Aprilia RS 457 features 10 items, such as an electronic anti-theft lock, front brake lever protection, bike covers, helmet lock, USB charging, high windscreen, heel guard, and front axle protector. However, an Instagram﻿ post by user Apriliaridersclubbengaluru, suggests there are 28 accessories in total. The list includes TPMS, side panniers, tank bags, MIA control unit, bi-directional quick-shifter, racing brake pads, and more.

3/3

Competes with Kawasaki Ninja 400 and Yamaha R3 in India

With its racing and touring-focused accessories, the RS 457 is poised to compete with the Kawasaki Ninja 400 in the sports-tourer market. Boasting impressive performance figures of 47hp of power and 43.9Nm of peak torque, the motorcycle offers a feature-rich and affordable option. Meanwhile, Yamaha has also entered the competition with its R3 model. Pricing for the RS 457's accessories has not been revealed yet but is anticipated to be reasonable due to local production.