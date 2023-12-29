Tork Kratos R gets year-end benefits worth Rs. 32,500

By Pradnesh Naik 06:04 pm Dec 29, 202306:04 pm

Tork Motors is offering a special year-end deal on its Kratos R electric motorcycle. The EV maker is giving customers a service package valued at Rs. 10,500, in addition to the existing Rs. 22,000 cash discount. This means buyers can save up to Rs. 32,500, if they purchase the e-motorcycle by December 31. The exclusive service package covers an extended warranty, data charges, periodic services, and the ChargePack.

Offer is applicable on Kratos Urban and R variants

This year-end promotion applies to both Tork Kratos Urban and R models, which are priced at Rs. 1.67 lakh and Rs. 1.87 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, with FAME II subsidy) respectively. The combined discounts make the electric motorcycle more budget-friendly, bringing the prices closer to pre-FAME subsidy revision rates. To take advantage of the service package, customers must receive their e-motorcycle by the end of December 2023.

Tork Kratos R specifications and performance

The Tork Kratos R is equipped with a 9kW Axial Flux motor that generates a peak torque of 38Nm. It allows the EV to accelerate from 0-40km/h in just 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 105km/h. It comes with a 4kWh battery pack that promises a range of 120km on a single charge in Eco mode. Tork Motors recently introduced the new Eco+ mode, which extends the real-world range to 150km, while limiting the top speed to 35km/h.