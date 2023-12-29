Royal Enfield tops 500cc+ motorcycle sales list this November

By Akash Pandey 05:57 pm Dec 29, 2023

Royal Enfield commanded 90.81% market share

In November 2023, there was a significant surge in bike sales for the 500cc+ engine category, experiencing a remarkable 127.91% growth compared to the sales performance in November 2022. A total of 3,724 units were sold, just slightly below the 4,305 units sold during the festive period in October 2023, indicating a minor MoM decline. Topping the sales charts was Royal Enfield due to its cost-effective product range, securing 91% market share with a total of 3,382 units sold.

Royal Enfield and Kawasaki lead the pack

Royal Enfield's 650 Twins (Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650) were the top sellers, with 2,112 units sold, capturing a 56.71% market share among 500cc+ motorcycles and registering a 65.87% YoY growth. These two secured the leading position after surpassing their newer sibling, the Super Meteor 650, which had claimed the top spot just a month earlier. Interestingly, the Super Meteor 650 came in second with 1,270 units sold and a 34.10% market share.

Kawasaki Z900 ranked third in the list

The Kawasaki Z900, India's most budget-friendly inline-four 500cc+ bike, ranked third with 90 units sold but experienced a decline of 24.37% YoY. The Kawasaki ZX-10R, India's most budget-friendly liter-class bike with 200hp, witnessed an impressive YoY growth of 850%, selling a total of 38 units. Meanwhile, Triumph's leading big bike in the Indian market, the Street Triple, achieved remarkable YoY growth of 1,100% by selling 36 units.

What about Suzuki Hayabusa and Honda's new big bike?

Suzuki Hayabusa saw a modest increase of 3.03% YoY with 34 units sold. Honda's latest big bike, the Transalp XL750 attracted 29 buyers in its debut month.

Harley-Davidson Nightster witnessed 900% YoY growth

In the current sales landscape, Kawasaki Versys 650 and Triumph Tiger 900 showcased notable performances, with 15 and 13 units sold, marking YoY growth rates of 275% and 8.33%, respectively. Harley-Davidson's leading big bikes in India include the Nightster, witnessing a substantial 900% growth by selling 10 units, and the Sportster S, facing a 40% decline with nine units sold. Kawasaki Ninja 650 experienced a downturn of 47.06%, selling nine units.

These models sold even fewer units

Triumph's Speed Twin 900 and 1200 each sold seven units, reflecting a robust 75% YoY growth, while the Tiger 1200 doubled its numbers with a 100% growth rate, selling four units. The more distinctive Honda Goldwing and Triumph Rocket 3 also recorded sales of four units each. Triumph Tiger 660 Sport, Kawasaki Vulcan S, Harley-Davidson Street Glide, and Road Glide all sold two units each.

Some bikes didn't see any takers in November

Kawasaki Z650 RS, Ninja H2 SX SE, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114, Triumph Bonneville T100, Bonneville Speedmaster, Bonneville T120, and Speed Triple all sold one unit each and there was no growth to register. However, some motorcycles like Honda's 650 range, Harley-Davidson Pan America, and Suzuki V-Strom 650 did not find any buyers in November 2023.