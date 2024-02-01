Curvv SUV will slot between the Nexon and Harrier in Tata Motors's lineup

Tata Curvv showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo: Check features

What's the story Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has showcased the Tata Curvv at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, with plans to launch the midsize offering in the coming months. It will be offered with various powertrain options, including electric, petrol, diesel, and CNG. The Curvv boasts a sleek front design and a distinctive coupe-like roofline, setting it apart from rivals such as the Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Design and features of Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv features an LED light bar reminiscent of the new-age Nexon and a grille with a combination of piano black and body color finish. Flush-fitted door handles make their first appearance on a Tata vehicle with the Curvv. The SUV comes with a 360-degree-view camera setup and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the Curvv is expected to have dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and premium JBL speakers.

Dimensions and expected powertrain options of the coupe-SUV

With dimensions of 4,308mm in length, 1,810mm in width, 1,630mm in height, and a 2,560mm wheelbase, the Tata Curvv fits perfectly in the midsize SUV category. The electric version of the Curvv will be launched first to compete with upcoming rivals such as the CRETA EV. The automaker will then introduce diesel and petrol engine options, including the potent 125hp, 1.2-liter TGDI turbo-petrol unit. Multiple gearbox options like manual, AMT, and DCT automatic will be available, depending on the powertrain.

Launch timeline and sales target

Tata Motors aims to start production of Curvv EV around April this year at its Ranjangaon plant near Pune. The company has set an annual sales target of approximately 48,000 units for the mid-size SUV, with 12,000 units expected from the all-electric version. The EV version is anticipated to be priced around Rs. 20 lakh, while the ICE-powered Curvv is expected to cost around Rs. 10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).