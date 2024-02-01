Once launched, the Racer Edition will be the most powerful version of Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz Racer Edition unveiled: Better than i20 N Line?

By Pradnesh Naik 12:16 pm Feb 01, 202412:16 pm

What's the story Tata Motors has revealed the Altroz Racer Edition at the ongoing 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. Slated for a 2024 launch, this sporty version of the Altroz boasts a race car-inspired design and is expected to deliver thrilling performance with an all-new petrol engine. With an estimated price range of Rs. 9.5 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom), the forthcoming hatchback is set to rival the Hyundai i20 N Line on our shores.

Next Article

Updates

Race-ready design and a new-age turbo-petrol engine

The eye-catching design of the Altroz Racer Edition features black-colored wheels, a blacked-out roof and bonnet with white-colored racing stripes, and a vivid body color. The hot hatch is rumored to use Tata Motors's new 1.2-liter, TGDI, turbo-petrol engine, which is expected to deliver more power and performance than the current Altroz Turbo model. If rumors are to be believed, the new-age mill will produce 125hp of power at 5,000rpm and 225Nm of torque between 1,700rpm and 3,500rpm.

Expected features

A futuristic infotainment system with wireless connectivity features is expected

The Altroz Racer will come with several cutting-edge features, such as a 10.2-inch infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car is likely to get a voice-controlled single-pane sunroof. However, some advanced features found in other Tata models may not be present in the Altroz Racer. The hatchback will likely be equipped with the company's new seven-speed DCT transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox.