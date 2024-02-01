Bajaj Auto to launch CNG-powered motorcycles in India
Bajaj Auto, one of India's largest bikemakers, is gearing up to introduce a series of CNG motorcycles by FY25, capable of running on both petrol and CNG. The automaker plans to unveil the prototype of these CNG motorcycles at the ongoing 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The company has had great succcess with CNG vehicles in the three-wheeler market and now aims to replicate that in the two-wheeler sector as well.
Bajaj Auto will introduce new sub-brand for upcoming CNG bikes
Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto, disclosed that the forthcoming CNG motorcycles will be launched under an entirely new brand. These bikes will carry a higher price tag than traditional petrol-fueled siblings. The increased cost is due to the more expensive manufacturing process, as these CNG motorcycles will feature a unique fuel tank to accommodate both petrol and CNG fuel options. Sharma did not reveal whether the upcoming models would be entirely new or reworked variants of existing models.
Bajaj Auto aims to offer a range of CNG-powered motorcycles
Rather than launching a single vehicle, Bajaj Auto is concentrating on a variety of CNG-powered motorcycles across different segments. Sharma stated that the upcoming CNG motorcycles will cater to fuel economy-conscious consumers throughout India. "It will not be only one vehicle but it will be a range of vehicles across segments. We will fill up the portfolio, we may not present it in one go but the idea is to have a portfolio of CNG motorcycles," he said.
The company is seeking lower GST for CNG vehicles
Sharma said that CNG vehicles should attract a lower GST rate than petrol vehicles to make them more affordable. He suggested that the government should revise GST rates to somewhere between 5% (EVs) and 12% (petrol two-wheelers) to make it a more affordable choice for both companies and customers on our shores. However, Sharma did not provide any sales projections or price range for the CNG motorcycles.