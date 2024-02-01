The 2024 KTM RC 390 features a sculpted 13.7-liter fuel tank

2024 KTM RC 390 breaks cover: Check what's new

By Pradnesh Naik Feb 01, 2024

What's the story Austrian bikemaker KTM has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of its popular sportbike, the RC 390, for the global markets. Boasting two new color schemes, the middleweight bike offers a fresh look. The updated paint and graphics draw inspiration from the company's Factory Racing team designs, highlighting the long-standing collaboration between the energy drink maker Red Bull. The motorcycle remains mechanically unaltered. It is expected to launch in India soon.

New colors

Fresh blue and orange color options

One of the new color schemes features an eye-catching blue trim with white and orange streaks on the fairing, along with a bold 'RC' decal. The second option emphasizes orange as the main color, with black slashes on the fairing and tank, as well as a black front fender. These new colors enhance the bike's visual appeal while maintaining its aggressive stance and performance-focused design.

Unaltered performance

The supersport retains the 373cc, single-cylinder engine

The 2024 KTM RC 390 is still powered by a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 43hp of maximum power and 37Nm of peak torque. This potent mill is paired with a six-speed gearbox, an assist and slipper clutch, and a bi-directional quick shifter. It's worth noting that this isn't the updated 399cc LC4c engine found in the 2024 KTM 390 Duke. Additionally, Bosch's engine management system is used for optimal performance.

Other details

Chassis, suspension, and braking system

The motorcycle has a powder-coated steel trellis frame and rides on 17-inch forged alloy wheels. The suspension system includes 'WP Apex' components at both ends, with a 43mm front fork offering compression and rebound damping adjustability. The rear mono-shock unit provides preload and rebound adjustability. Braking is managed by a single disc on the front and back, supported by switchable dual-channel ABS with a cornering function. The bike also gets a traction control system and ride-by-wire throttle.