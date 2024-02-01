The upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber will roll on spoked wheels

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Feb 01, 2024

What's the story Royal Enfield is gearing up to expand its 350cc range with the introduction of the all-new Classic 350 Bobber. Following the recent debut of the Shotgun 650, the Chennai-based manufacturer plans to launch the motorcycle in the first quarter of the upcoming fiscal year, most likely in June. The new-age bobber model will be positioned above the Classic 350. It will carry a slightly higher price tag than the retro-inspired offering on our shores.

Next Article

Expected features

Features and specifications of Classic 350 Bobber

The soon-to-be-released Classic 350 Bobber will boast a tall handlebar, removable rear seat, white-walled tires, a pannier mount on the right side, and an engine guard. Royal Enfield is likely to offer the crash guard as an optional accessory. The motorcycle will be powered by the same J-series, 349cc, single-cylinder engine found in the Classic, Hunter, Meteor, and Bullet models. This engine generates 20.2hp of power and 27Nm of torque. It comes coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Competition

Market positioning and competition

With no direct competitors in its segment, the Classic 350 Bobber is poised to capture all the attention in this niche segment. However, due to its specialized nature, sales numbers are not anticipated to be high. The Bobber will be priced closely to the Meteor 350, making it one of the most expensive options in Royal Enfield's 350cc lineup. The motorcycle's hardware will include telescopic front forks, dual rear shock absorbers, disc brakes, and spoked wheels with road-biased tires.