BMW will let you change lanes with just a glance

Jan 31, 2024

What's the story BMW is gearing up to launch some exciting updates to its global lineup in 2024, including cutting-edge driver assistance systems and infotainment-related improvements. One standout innovation is the Active Lane Change with eye activation technology, which lets drivers change lanes just by looking at the corresponding ORVM. This cool feature will debut in the new 5 Series and iX models in March, before rolling out to the X5, X6, and X7 models in April this year.

About the tech

How Active Lane Change works

The eye activation technology is an upgrade to BMW's Highway Assistant system, which is a part of the Driving Assistance Professional Package. This package already allows hands-free driving at speeds up to 137km/h when it's safe and legal to do so. With the update, the system will suggest a lane change to the driver, who can then make it happen by glancing at the relevant side mirror. This eliminates the need to use the indicator stalk.

Other updates

Updates to BMW's advanced infotainment system are also expected

BMW is also stepping up its infotainment game, with a tighter integration of Apple's voice assistant, Siri. Drivers with BMW Operating System 9 will be able to chat with Siri just by saying its name; no button-pressing will be required. Additionally, BMW's navigation app will also provide more current information on charging stations and recommend chargers with better customer ratings.

Upgrade to app

'My BMW' app improvements are also on the card

The 'My BMW' app will be getting a makeover too, adding Comfort Access with BMW Digital KeyPlus and a revamped map interface for easier destination selection and improved search functionality. The software will even analyze customers' driving habits to suggest all-electric BMW models that might suit them. This feature aims to pique the interest of ICE-powered vehicle users, encouraging them to make the switch to electric and help drive the adoption of electric vehicles.