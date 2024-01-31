The design of the upcoming BUGATTI hypercar will likely look similar to the CHIRON

What's the story BUGATTI is set to reveal its newest model later this year, as confirmed by the compant's Head of Communications Nicole Auger. It is expected to be the brand's first-ever hybrid car. While the legendary French carmaker remains tight-lipped about the engine specifications, it has confirmed that the new vehicle will not feature the W16 mill that powers the VEYRON and CHIRON. We expect the forthcoming hypercar to get the brand's first-ever hybrid powertrain.

There's some debate about what engine the new BUGATTI will have. Some believe it could be an 8.3-liter, naturally aspirated V16 developed by Cosworth, while others think it might be a smaller engine like Lamborghini Revuelto's V12 mill or the Volkswagen Group's V8 unit. BUGATTI-Rimac CEO Mate Rimac has hinted at a "heavily electrified" powertrain based on "a very attractive internal combustion engine."

The design process for this hybrid hypercar began in 2021 and was the final project of Achim Anscheidt, the former Director of Design at BUGATTI. He retired in 2023 after nearly 20 years with the company. Frank Heyl now leads the design team. Unlike the CHIRON, which was a heavily revised VEYRON, the new model is rumored to have an entirely new chassis, potentially making it even more exclusive than previous models.

Rimac shared on Instagram that the new model was previewed behind closed doors in November 2023 during a meeting with company partners at BUGATTI's Berlin office. Two cars were hidden under covers at the event. Although the world premiere is just months away, customer deliveries aren't expected to start until 2026. The carmaker is currently busy finishing production of the limited-run MISTRAL and BOLIDE models, with 99 and 40 units, respectively.