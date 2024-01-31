Nexon iCNG will feature Tata Motors's twin-cylinder CNG technology

New Tata Nexon iCNG revealed ahead of its debut

What's the story Tata Motors is gearing up to unveil the Nexon iCNG at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, which starts tomorrow. In the latest development, pictures of the production-ready SUV have surfaced, giving us a first look at the car. Sporting design and features similar to its petrol and diesel-powered siblings, the upcoming model will incorporate CNG-specific mechanical and cosmetic modifications. Upon launch, the Nexon will boast a wide array of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, CNG, and EV.

Other Tata Motors's vehicles to be displayed at the Expo

Besides the Nexon iCNG, Tata Motors plans to showcase several other vehicles at the Expo. These include the Harrier EV, Curvv SUV, Altroz Racer, Safari Dark Edition, Safari-based safety demonstrator, Punch.ev, and Nexon.ev Dark. The Curvv SUV is set to go on sale later this year, while the Altroz is expected to receive a facelift inspired by the Racer concept. The production version of the Harrier EV is also slated for release later this year.

CNG-powered Tiago and Tigor AMT to debut in February

In the coming months, Tata Motors has more launches in store. The CNG-powered Tiago and Tigor AMT models are set to hit the market in early February. These vehicles will be India's first to feature a CNG powertrain and an AMT automatic gearbox. In other news, Tata Motors has become India's most valued automaker by market capitalization, further solidifying its position in the Indian automotive industry.