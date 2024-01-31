Honda is providing a three-year warranty for this premium coating

03:51 pm Jan 31, 2024

What's the story Honda has announced a cutting-edge 'ultra-body coating' for its passenger vehicles in India, offering enhanced protection and visual appeal. The transparent, glass-based coating is made with a new-generation material called Silane. The special coating is available as an optional service at all Honda dealerships in the country for Rs. 28,900. Here's more about the ultra-body coating and its benefits.

Protection

The coating maintains car's exterior paint while adding glossiness

The ultra-body coating creates a glass-based smooth layer on top of the existing paint to protect your car's exterior. However, if your car has scratches or dent marks, it is advised that you first get the exterior re-done. The special coating shields the vehicle from dust, pollutants, UV rays, and rain. Honda Cars India is providing a three-year warranty for this premium coating, along with complimentary maintenance and service benefits every six months throughout the warranty period.

Long-lasting benefits

The coating will also enhance visual appeal of your car

Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, said that the ultra-body coating is designed to offer long-lasting protection and enhance the vehicle's visual appeal. "At Honda, we are consistently looking at providing our customers with the best products and services. In our endeavor to deliver that, we have introduced this premium body coating for all our customers," he added. This cutting-edge product is designed to ensure that your Honda car continues to look impressive for a prolonged duration.