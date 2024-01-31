The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 rolls on performance-focused 21-inch AMG wheels

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 launched in India at Rs. 1.85 crore

What's the story Mercedes-AMG, the performance wing of Mercedes-Benz, has unveiled the 2024 version of the AMG GLE 53 in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.85 crore (ex-showroom). This coupe-SUV sports minor design and feature enhancements, following last year's debut of the GLE (facelift) model. The sporty SUV maintains its silhouette and competes against rivals such as the Porsche Cayenne, BMW X5 M, and sportier versions of the Range Rover Sport.

Design

Headlights refined, bumper slightly reworked for bolder look

The exterior design tweaks on the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 are subtle and may require a closer look to notice. The iconic 'Panamericana' grille with vertical chrome slats remains the same, while the headlights have been refined and the bumper slightly reworked for a bolder appearance. The side profile of the SUV stays mostly unchanged, but the rear showcases a slightly modified signature for the tail lamps and an updated bumper with quad exhausts.

Interiors

Cabin offers heated and ventilated front seats

Inside the GLE 53 (facelift), the most prominent change is the new AMG steering wheel featuring controls for essential functions. The dual integrated screens for infotainment and driver's instrumentation now display AMG-specific graphics and operate on the latest MBUX software. Physical controls for climate control and other functions remain intact. Notable features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-zone climate control, a Burmester sound system, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a wireless phone charger.

Performance

Performance-wise, the 2024 AMG GLE 53 remains unchanged

Under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 houses a 3.0-liter inline-six turbo-petrol engine that generates 435hp of power and 560Nm of torque. Mild-hybrid technology provides an additional 22hp/200Nm boost for a few seconds during hard acceleration. A nine-speed automatic gearbox sends power to all four wheels via the 4MATIC system. The coupe-SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in five seconds and achieve a top speed of 250km/h, which is electronically limited by the brand.