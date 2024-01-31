The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA features a dual-pane panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA launched in India at Rs. 50.5 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 02:00 pm Jan 31, 202402:00 pm

What's the story Mercedes-Benz has introduced the 2024 version of the GLA in India with prices starting at Rs. 50.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Sporting minor design updates and a tech-enhanced cabin, the revamped SUV is available in three trims: 200, 220d 4MATIC, and 220d 4MATIC AMG Line. The powertrain options of the premium mid-size offering remain unchanged, as it continues to compete with rivals such as the BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Volvo XC40 on our shores.

Design

The 2024 GLA flaunts several design updates

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA's overall design stays consistent with the pre-facelift model but gets subtle changes to distinguish itself. The adaptive headlamp units now have new internals and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) that resemble eyebrows. The revised bumper's apron and wheel arch cladding are now finished in body color. Additionally, the revised taillamps feature updated LED elements. A new 'Spectral Blue' paint shade is also available this time around.

Features

Interior enhancements and other advanced features

Inside the GLA, enhancements include a new AMG-spec steering wheel for the AMG Line trim, a carbon fiber-like insert on the dashboard, and a minimalist center console with updated switchgear. The dual 10.25-inch connected screens run an upgraded MBUX software that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Other notable features include a dual-pane sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, powered front seats, a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, a gesture-controlled tailgate, a digital key, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Specifications

Engine specifications and rivals of the updated premium SUVs

Under the hood, the GLA offers either a 1.3-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine (163hp/270Nm) or a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine (190hp/400Nm). The petrol variant comes with a seven-speed DCT gearbox and front-wheel drive only, while the diesel variant features an eight-speed DCT gearbox and Mercedes's 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. Notably, the performance-focused AMG GLA 35 variant is not available with this update.