Dec 19, 2023

The car rides on 20-inch wheels

Japanese automaker Toyota has finally unveiled the Crown Sport, a compact plug-in hybrid crossover in its home country, packing a punch with 302hp. This eco-friendly ride combines a 2.5-liter petrol engine and an electric motor, powering all four wheels. Priced at JPY 7,650,000 (around Rs. 44 lakh), the company is aiming to sell about 300 units per month.

Enhanced performance and efficiency

The Crown Sport PHEV comes with upgraded front brakes featuring 20-inch discs and six-piston calipers, paddle shifters, and extra braces for enhanced body rigidity. Its Lithium-ion battery, tucked under the floor, offers a full electric range of 90km and charges up to 80% in just 38 minutes. With a 55-liter fuel tank, this SUV can travel over 1,200km.

Additional features and design

Sporting 21-inch black wheels, wider tires, and an adaptive suspension setup with modified shock absorbers, the plug-in hybrid SUV promises a "planted ride." The Crown Sport PHEV also supports bi-directional charging with a 1,500W external power supply function. This makes it handy in emergencies or for powering devices during outdoor adventures.