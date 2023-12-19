Uber introduces 'Round Trip' for Intercity: How to book

Uber introduces 'Round Trip' for Intercity: How to book

By Akash Pandey 01:09 pm Dec 19, 2023

'Round Trip' would be perfect for this holiday season

Uber has rolled out a new feature called "Round Trip" for its long-distance service, Intercity, in India. This update allows users to book single- or multi-day return trips for outstation travel, keeping the same car and driver throughout the journey. The service offers flexibility and convenience for both business and leisure travelers. Here's how you can book an Intercity Round Trip.

Know booking and fare details

Uber's Round Trip feature lets passengers book outstation round trips for up to five days. The vehicle and driver will accompany the rider throughout the journey, with the option to include stops along the way. Uber now allows ride reservations up to 90 days in advance, also giving drivers the ability to lock in earnings and plan their schedules. Round trip fares cover waiting time and overnight lodging fees for multi-day trips, ensuring fair compensation for drivers.

Steps to book or reserve Round Trip

Here's how to book a Round Trip on Uber: Click on "Intercity" in the suggestions bar. If not visible, click "See all" on the home screen. Choose "Round Trip" and input your destination. Opt for "Leave Now" if immediate car availability is needed. Click "Reserve" and specify your pickup date and time for a later booking. Set your return date and time. Select your preferred vehicle type. Review all booking details on the confirmation screen and complete your round-trip reservation.

The new feature enhances safety and reliability

The new Uber feature eliminates the necessity to book a local taxi service manually for your travels. It provides the benefit of tracking the journey through the app, making the trip much safer and reliable.