McLaren GTS revealed with improved V8 engine, aerodynamic adjustments

By Akash Pandey 12:15 pm Dec 19, 202312:15 pm

It offers several performance and quality-of-life upgrades

McLaren Automotive has announced its new supercar, GTS, which is basically a GT with a makeover. It offers improved power output, better aerodynamics, and a lighter body. McLaren asserts the new model has a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio. Another notable enhancement is the optional nose lift system, raising the car's front end by 20mm, offering a sedan-like ground clearance of 130mm. The GTS takes just four seconds to lift or lower the nose, more than twice as fast as the GT.

The GTS comes with new sculpted air intakes

The GTS undergoes a comprehensive array of tweaks, revisions, and updates, although they may not be immediately apparent. The focus revolves around aerodynamic adjustments to its body kit compared to the GT. Prominent changes include a revised front valance beneath the headlights with new sculpted air intakes, along with taller air scoops over the rear wheel arches. These enhancements are designed to optimize airflow and cooling, complemented by the GTS's new rear diffuser. The GTS also introduces fresh wheel designs.

It is claimed to deliver best-in-class power-to-weight ratio

McLaren has squeezed an extra 14hp from the GT's 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine, boosting its total output to 634hp. The power delivery remains consistent, peaking at 7,500rpm, while maximum torque stays at 630Nm between 5,500-6,500rpm. Additionally, the GTS is 10kg lighter than the GT, weighing in at 1,520kg. This gives it a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio of 417hp per ton, outshining rivals like the Bentley Continental GT V8 and Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Interior remains largely similar to outgoing model

Inside, the GTS is mostly unchanged from the GT, but offers new trim and material options. The infotainment system still features a 7.0-inch touchscreen. The GT's notable hydraulic power steering, recognized for its strength, now has a GTS-specific setup, aiming to deliver a class-leading feel. With these improvements and competitive performance numbers, the McLaren GTS is poised to make a splash in the luxury sports car market. However, the new model could be priced slightly higher than the outgoing GT.