2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150, N160 debut with smart instrument cluster

By Pradnesh Naik 12:28 pm Jan 31, 202412:28 pm

What's the story Bajaj Auto has launched the 2024 Pulsar N150 and N160, complete with a new LCD instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity. These updated bikes now work with the Bajaj Ride Connect App, allowing riders to see incoming calls, messages, and phone battery on the instrument cluster. Bookings have already begun and deliveries are likely to start soon. The Pulsar N150 and N160 are set to compete with rivals such as the Suzuki Gixxer and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

New digital instrument cluster shows mileage as well

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 and N160's LCD instrument cluster provides riders with real-time and average fuel consumption data, distance to empty, gear position indicator, and more. A 'Mode' button on the left switchgear lets the rider navigate the interface while riding. Additionally, the rider can accept or reject calls using a button on the left switch cube. These updates bring the Pulsar N150 and N160 in line with their competition.

Both bikes boast best-in-class power

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 is powered by a 165cc DTS-i engine that delivers 15.8hp of power and 14.65Nm of torque, with an estimated fuel economy of around 45km/l. On the other hand, the Pulsar N150 has a 150cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 14.3hp/13.5Nm. Both bikes boast best-in-class power and torque, quick acceleration, smooth gear shifts, and a distinctive exhaust note, making them strong contenders in their respective segments.

How much do the new motorcycles cost?

While the overall design of the 2024 Pulsar N150 and N160 remains similar to previous models, Bajaj has added new colors and graphics for a fresh look. Both bikes take design cues from their larger sibling, the Pulsar N250, featuring LED DRLs, bi-LED projector headlamps, and a muscular design. The N150, available in Black and White shades, starts at Rs. 1,17,677. The N160 comes in Black, Red, and Blue paint schemes and costs Rs. 1,30,560 (both prices, ex-showroom).