BMW i5 xDrive40 trim features an all-LED lighting setup

BMW i5 xDrive40 AWD variant revealed: Check features, price

Jan 31, 2024

What's the story BMW has unveiled the i5 xDrive40, a new all-wheel-drive (AWD) version of its popular e-sedan model, the i5. The new dual-motor variant of the EV is set to hit production lines in March and debut as a 2025 model. It will be positioned between the eDrive40 and M60 models. The i5 xDrive40 will join the automaker's growing EV lineup, which started with the all-electric 5 series last year.

Range and performance

Key specifications of the all-new i5 xDrive40 trim

The BMW i5 xDrive40 boasts a dual motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration, paired with an 84.3 kWh battery pack. It boasts a maximum range of 428km. The all-electric powertrain generates 390hp/590Nm and allows for a top speed of 209km/h. The EV can sprint from 0-96km/h in just 5.2 seconds. It supports an AC charging rate of 11kW and a DC charging rate of up to 205kW, enabling a 10% to 80% charge in just 30 minutes.

Other details

Software updates, charging capabilities, and pricing

Launching in the US in March, the 2025 BMW i5 xDrive40 will start at $70,100 (approximately Rs. 58 lakh). In comparison, the base model 2024 i5 eDrive40 costs $68,000, while the M60 can be yours at $88,600. The i5 xDrive40 features 'Plug and Charge' capabilities and can store up to five individual accounts from various charging networks in its iDrive system. It will run the updated BMW Operating System 9.