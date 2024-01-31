BMW M440i rolls on designer dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW's new-generation M440i breaks cover with more power and features

By Pradnesh Naik 10:49 am Jan 31, 202410:49 am

What's the story BMW has taken the wraps off the 2025 iteration of the 4 Series coupe and convertible for the global markets. The sporty offering gets a mid-cycle makeover, with minor styling tweaks and a slight bump in prices across the range. Available in the M440i guise, the car now boasts a maximum power of 386hp, with 11hp coming from a crankshaft-mounted starter generator in the new mild-hybrid system.

Next Article

Features

It gets Laserlight taillights with designer fiberglass patterns

On the outside, the 2025 BMW 4 Series sports new headlamp units with revised internals. The updated module now features low- and high-beam lights using a single LED module. The M440i comes with Laserlight taillights as standard, while the lower-spec 430i offers them as an optional with the Shadowline Package. These upgraded units feature fiberglass bundles designed in intricate patterns and lit by laser diodes for brighter, more uniform illumination.

Specifications

The M440i features a revised 48V mild-hybrid setup

Under the hood, the 430i retains BMW's 2.0-liter, 'B48' turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that is paired with a 48V starter generator system. The setup develops 255hp of power and 400Nm of torque. The range-topping M440i houses a 3.0-liter, inline-six, turbocharged engine with a revised 48V mild-hybrid setup. The potent powertrain delivers 375hp of maximum power and 540Nm of peak torque. The crankshaft-mounted starter-generator adds another 11hp.

Other updates

Interior updates, new paint finishes, and revised pricing

Inside, the 2025 BMW 4 Series showcases new steering wheel designs, with the standard wheel on the 430i featuring two spokes and the M Sport package offering a three-spoke, flat-bottomed leather option. BMW offers two solid and eight metallic paint finishes, including two new shades called Cape York Green metallic and Vegas Red metallic. The entry-level 430i coupe starts at $51,695 (roughly Rs. 42.96 lakh), while the M440i coupe is priced at $62,245 (approximately Rs. 51.73 lakh).