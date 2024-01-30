The car has a 5+2 seating configuration

What's the story Citroen introduced an automatic version of its C3 Aircross SUV in India yesterday. It features a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox coupled with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine. The power remains at 108hp, but torque has increased by 15Nm. Citroen claims the new C3 Aircross (automatic) has a fuel efficiency of 17.6km/liter, slightly lower than the manual version's 18.5km/liter, with both figures ARAI-certified.

Comparing fuel efficiency among compact SUVs, Citroen C3 Aircross AT sits in the middle. Kia Seltos and Hyundai CRETA offer slightly better fuel efficiency at 17.9km/liter each. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder provide 20.58km/liter each with their 1.5-liter NA engines. The turbocharged SKODA KUSHAQ and Volkswagen Taigun 1.0-liter TSI deliver 18.09km/liter, and 18.15km/liter, respectively. Finally, Honda Elevate with its 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, i-VTEC engine is the least fuel-efficient in the segment at 16.92km/liter.

The updated C3 Aircross offers a 5+2 seating configuration. It includes features like a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument console, USB chargers, and Bluetooth connectivity with smartphone integration. The automatic variant adds Remote Engine Start, a manual gear selector mode, and Remote AC preconditioning. Most features from the manual version have been carried over to the automatic, along with these new additions.

In India, the Citroen C3 Aircross (automatic) begins at Rs. 12.85 lakh for the Plus model, the Max trim is priced at Rs. 13.50 lakh, and the Max (7-seater) version sports a price figure of Rs. 13.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

