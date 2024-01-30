Powertrain

What about its performance?

The Pear Extreme will likely have a bigger battery than the standard Pear, which boasts a 560km range. However, the high-performance model's range may be shorter. A solar-panelled roof is also anticipated, providing passive battery charging. The Pear Extreme is predicted to compete with the MG 4 XPower, featuring a 429hp dual-motor powertrain and a 3.7-second 0-97km/h time.

Cost

Entry-level Pear's pricing

The base rear-wheel-drive Fisker Pear will start at $29,900 (around Rs. 25 lakh) in the US. This version will have a smaller battery pack and a 319km range. Fisker's founder Henrik Fisker said, "In two years, you will see people realizing they don't need that [much] range, specifically if they have a second car." It will have a simple design and steel chassis, which will use 35% fewer parts than traditional platforms.

Interiors

Interior design and scheduled launch

The Pear's interior will be minimalist with "zero moving parts," according to Fisker. A central touchscreen will display instrumentation and infotainment, similar to the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. The car will come in five/six-seat configurations, with the latter offering a van-style layout for three front-row passengers. The Pear is set to launch in July 2025, with right-hand-drive versions expected by 2026.