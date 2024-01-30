Fisker announces high-performance Pear Extreme EV: Check expected features
Fisker, a US-based electric vehicle (EV) start-up, is working on a high-performance version of its Pear electric hatchback. It will be called Pear Extreme. This new model will aim to outpace the standard Pear's 0-97km/h time of 6.3 seconds, with a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive system. While Fisker hasn't shared specific performance goals for the Pear Extreme, it's expected to rival the MG 4 XPower.
What about its performance?
The Pear Extreme will likely have a bigger battery than the standard Pear, which boasts a 560km range. However, the high-performance model's range may be shorter. A solar-panelled roof is also anticipated, providing passive battery charging. The Pear Extreme is predicted to compete with the MG 4 XPower, featuring a 429hp dual-motor powertrain and a 3.7-second 0-97km/h time.
Entry-level Pear's pricing
The base rear-wheel-drive Fisker Pear will start at $29,900 (around Rs. 25 lakh) in the US. This version will have a smaller battery pack and a 319km range. Fisker's founder Henrik Fisker said, "In two years, you will see people realizing they don't need that [much] range, specifically if they have a second car." It will have a simple design and steel chassis, which will use 35% fewer parts than traditional platforms.
Interior design and scheduled launch
The Pear's interior will be minimalist with "zero moving parts," according to Fisker. A central touchscreen will display instrumentation and infotainment, similar to the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. The car will come in five/six-seat configurations, with the latter offering a van-style layout for three front-row passengers. The Pear is set to launch in July 2025, with right-hand-drive versions expected by 2026.