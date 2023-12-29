New hybrid cars set to launch in India in 2024

By Pradnesh Naik 10:18 am Dec 29, 2023

The upcoming seven-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

The Indian car market has been slowly adopting green mobility solutions in the form of electric and hybrid vehicles. Riding on the electrification wave, top automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Nissan, are preparing to launch new hybrid vehicles in India in 2024. These cars aim to provide better fuel efficiency and performance while lowering emissions. Let's dive into the details of the top five hybrid vehicles arriving on our shores next year.

New-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire will have enhanced performance

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is set to hit the Indian market in early 2024. It will sport a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, mild-hybrid, Z-series engine with a maximum power output of 81hp and 107Nm of peak torque. The refreshed Dzire, launching by mid-2024, will also utilize this powertrain. Both models will feature an updated design and a range of new feel-good features, further solidifying their market presence.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get a seven-seater version

A seven-seater variant of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is expected to launch in late 2024, with minor cosmetic updates and new features. It may retain the 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol and the 1.5-liter strong hybrid petrol engines from the current five-seater model.

Toyota and Nissan aim to dominate the full-size SUV category

Toyota's best-selling full-size SUV, the Fortuner, is also slated to receive a hybrid powertrain next year. The updated model will boast improved fuel efficiency, performance, and reduced NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels. Nissan is also planning to introduce the X-Trail next year, competing with SKODA KODIAQ, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Jeep Meridian. The X-Trail may be offered with a 161hp mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engine or a more potent 201hp e-Power hybrid mill.