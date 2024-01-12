Kia Sonet (facelift) launched in India at Rs. 8 lakh

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Kia Sonet (facelift) launched in India at Rs. 8 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 10:46 am Jan 12, 202410:46 am

The 2024 Kia Sonet features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has revealed the pricing of its highly-anticipated 2024 Sonet model in India. With prices starting at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated car disrupts the compact SUV segment with its aggressive styling and feature-loaded cabin. Competing with the Hyundai VENUE and Tata Nexon, the refreshed Sonet is available in seven variants and 11 color options. The 2024 version sports a new grille, updated bumpers, redesigned LED headlights, connected LED taillights, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

2/3

Interior updates and Level-1 ADAS suite

Inside, the Sonet facelift boasts a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with smartphone connectivity and a digital instrument cluster from the updated Seltos. The SUV also gets ventilated front seats, a revamped climate control panel, and a 360-degree surround-view camera setup. It includes a Level-1 ADAS suite with 10 safety features for an improved driving experience. The powertrain options remain the same as before: a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor, a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine.

3/3

Sonet X-Line costs Rs. 15.7 lakh

Buyers can choose from a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, 6-speed iMT, or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The ex-showroom prices for the 2024 Kia Sonet start at Rs. 7.99 lakh for the base HTE model with a 1.2-liter NA petrol engine and 5-speed manual transmission and go up to Rs. 15.69 lakh for the top-tier X-Line model with a 1.5-liter diesel engine and 6-speed automatic transmission. In its updated avatar, the SUV makes for a compelling buy.