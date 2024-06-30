In brief Simplifying... In brief A Tesla Cybertruck owner, Freshwater, experienced a significant crash due to brake failure, causing damage to his and neighboring vehicles.

Tesla, which has a history of recalls due to various issues including accelerator and steering problems, has yet to comment on this incident.

The safety concerns have led Freshwater to reconsider his commitment to the vehicle, especially considering his family's safety. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The owner has reported no injuries

Tesla Cybertruck owner reports major crash due to brake failure

By Akash Pandey 06:15 pm Jun 30, 202406:15 pm

What's the story Bruce Freshwater, owner of a brand-new Tesla Cybertruck, experienced a severe crash into his neighbor's yard due to an alleged brake failure. He reported that the vehicle's brakes stopped working during the incident. "I held the brakes down, and the vehicle really wasn't slowing down," Freshwater told Business Insider. Fortunately, the airbags were deployed on time, preventing any significant damage to the passengers.

Collision impact

Freshwater's Cybertruck collides with neighbor's car

Freshwater reported to the North Fayette Township Police Department that his truck collided with a neighbor's car, which then hit another vehicle. The local body shop estimates the repair costs for the Cybertruck to be between $16,000 and $30,000. This incident has been a significant setback for Freshwater who had already paid $109,000 for the vehicle. "Waited five years and drove for four hours," he expressed his frustration on X, urging Tesla to take responsibility.

Twitter Post

"Truck was literally 4hrs old"

Recall history

Tesla's silence and previous Cybertruck issues

Tesla has yet to comment on Freshwater's incident. It is still uncertain whether this case is related to a previous accelerator issue that led Tesla to recall all sold Cybertrucks earlier this year. This design flaw could cause the pickup's accelerator pedal to get stuck down. Other owners have also reported problems with their Cybertrucks, including critical steering issues and vehicles breaking down.

Owner's dilemma

Freshwater reconsiders his commitment

Tesla recently issued its fourth Cybertruck-related recall within months, due to a trim piece that can detach and windshield wiper motors insufficiently powerful for the truck's large wiper. These reports have led Freshwater to reconsider his commitment to the vehicle. "With the wife and the kids, I'm not sure they would ever get in it with me," he shared with Business Insider, reflecting his growing concerns about the vehicle's safety.