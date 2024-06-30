In brief Simplifying... In brief Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Curvv EV, a midsize SUV, and an electric version of Harrier by the end of this fiscal year.

What's the story The Indian automobile market is set to welcome a series of new SUVs in the compact and midsize segments, over the next 12 to 18 months. These vehicles are being launched by prominent domestic manufacturers Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). The lineup includes Tata's Curvv EV, ICE Tata Curvv, an electric version of Harrier, and Mahindra's five-door Thar variant and XUV.e8.

Tata Motors to launch EV and ICE variants of Curvv

Tata Motors is set to launch the Curvv EV, a midsize SUV coupe, in the third quarter of this fiscal year (FY). The vehicle will share the Acti.ev platform with Punch EV and the upcoming Harrier EV. Following this, Tata will introduce the ICE Tata Curvv powered by a new 1.2-liter DI turbo-petrol and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill borrowed from Nexon.

Electric version of Harrier coming by end of this FY

Before the end of this fiscal year, Tata Motors will launch an electric version of Harrier. The near-production model was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. It will flaunt single and dual-electric motor setups, with high-spec variants promising over 500km range.

Mahindra to introduce five-door version of Thar

Mahindra is set to launch a five-door version of the Thar, potentially named Thar Armada, in August 2024. The production of this off-road SUV has already started. It will feature a longer wheelbase and a more spacious cabin than its three-door model, along with an upgraded interior. The powertrain options for this model include a 1.5-liter diesel, a 2.0-liter petrol, and a 2.2-liter diesel engine.

XUV.e8 to launch by early 2025

Mahindra is expected to launch its first model on the Inglo platform, the XUV.e8, by late 2024 or early 2025. The model will share many features with the XUV700 and its exterior will mirror the concept showcased a while ago. Upon its arrival, it will become Mahindra's flagship electric SUV offering and is set to boast a range of well over 450km on a single charge.