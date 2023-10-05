Tata Group to buy back 20% stake in Tata Play

By Rishabh Raj 05:00 pm Oct 05, 202305:00 pm

Tata Play is a joint venture between Tata Group and Walt Disney Co.'s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc

Tata Group is said to be in advanced discussions with Singapore's Temasek Holdings to buy back a 20% stake in Tata Play, an entertainment content distribution platform. Bloomberg reports that the deal could value Tata Play at over $1 billion. Although talks are in the final stages, there's no guarantee that both Temasek and Tata Group will move forward with the transaction.

Background on Tata Play

Tata Play is a joint venture between Tata Group and Walt Disney Co.'s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. The platform offers pay television services through set-top boxes and over-the-top video streaming via its app. With a pan-India reach of 23 million connections, Tata Play has a substantial presence across the nation.

Industry impact and speculation

Should the deal materialize, it could lead to significant changes for Tata Play. The acquisition of Temasek's stake by Tata Group would not only boost its ownership but also potentially shape the platform's future growth and expansion strategies. Moreover, it may affect the timeline for Tata Play's IPO plans.

Uncertainty looms over the deal

While Tata Group and Temasek Holdings have reached advanced stages of discussion, there is no certainty that a final agreement will be reached. As the negotiations continue, the industry will be closely watching for any developments that could reshape the landscape of India's entertainment content distribution market.