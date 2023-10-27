Tata to make iPhones in India for international markets

1/4

Business 2 min read

Tata to make iPhones in India for international markets

By Rishabh Raj 05:11 pm Oct 27, 202305:11 pm

Tata already produces iPhone casings at its facility in Tamil Nadu

Tata Group will start manufacturing Apple's iPhones in India for both local and international markets within the next two and a half years. Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, made the announcement today (October 27). This move showcases India's expanding production capabilities and signifies a major departure from Apple's previous approach of primarily distributing devices made in China, across the globe.

2/4

Check out the official announcement

3/4

Acquisition of Wistron's operations and support from Indian government

In a board meeting, Tata Group announced its acquisition of Apple supplier Wistron Corp's operations. Chandrasekhar expressed gratitude to Wistron for "building a global supply chain from India with Indian companies at its helm" and assured the Indian government's unwavering support for the growth of global Indian electronics firms. He also attributed India's emergence as a reliable center for smartphone manufacturing and exports to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

4/4

Tata's expansion into electronics production and e-commerce

The well-established Tata Group, recognized for its wide array of products and services, has been exploring opportunities in electronics production and e-commerce in recent times. The conglomerate already produces iPhone casings at its facility in Tamil Nadu. After a year of negotiations, the acquisition of Wistron Corp's plant in Karnataka further strengthens Tata's foothold in the electronics manufacturing sector.