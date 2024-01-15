2024 Mahindra XUV700 debuts in India at Rs. 14 lakh

There are no mechanical changes

Homegrown automaker Mahindra has launched the 2024 version of its XUV700 model in India. Its range-topping AX7 and AX7L trims now come with features such as cooled seats for the front row, and wing mirrors linked with seat memory function. They also get a new exterior shade. Prices for the facelifted XUV700 in the country now start at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

What else is new?

All variants of the new Mahindra XUV700 are offered with a Napoli Black paint option, which comes with an all-black grille and alloy wheels. The AX7 and AX7L also get two-tone exterior paint choices, and a dark chrome finish on the inside. The infotainment system has received a software upgrade, and now also supports OTA updates.

It gets a choice of petrol and diesel engines

There are no mechanical changes for the Mahindra XUV700, and it continues with the same set of petrol and diesel mills as before. It gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged mStallion petrol engine, producing 200hp/380Nm. There's also a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel unit offered in two tunes: 155hp/360Nm and 180hp/420Nm (450Nm for the automatic version). A 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearboxes handle transmission duties.

What about its pricing?

In India, the 2024 Mahindra XUV700 starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh for the MX model. The AX3 trim is priced at Rs. 16.39 lakh, the AX5 is priced at Rs. 17.69 lakh, and the AX7 bears a price tag of Rs. 21.29 lakh. Finally, the range-topping AX7L variant sports a price figure of Rs. 23.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).