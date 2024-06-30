In brief Simplifying... In brief VinFast's VF e34 compact SUV, soon to be manufactured in India, boasts a sleek design with privacy glass, alloy wheels, and a charging port.

Powered by a 41.9kWh battery, it offers three driving modes and can reach speeds of 130km/h.

The SUV is packed with features like a touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, airbags, and an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems suite, ensuring a safe and convenient ride.

The VF e34 will be powered by a 150hp single electric motor

VinFast VF e34 compact SUV spied in Pune: Check features

By Akash Pandey 05:00 pm Jun 30, 202405:00 pm

What's the story Vietnamese car manufacturer, VinFast, is preparing to enter the Indian electric car market with its popular VF e34 model. The latest spy shots of the VF e34 by RushLane, reveal the complete design of the compact SUV. The test mules spotted so far appear largely unchanged from their global version. Despite its somewhat complex front design, it's expected to appeal to a wide range of consumers.

Information

VinFast VF e34 to be sold via CBU route

VinFast has already started work on a local manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. Before full-scale production begins, it's speculated that VinFast will sell the VF e34 via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route to benefit from India's revised taxation policy for electric vehicles (EVs).

Specifications

Dimensions and anticipated design

The VF e34 features privacy glass at the rear, five-spoke alloy wheels, conventional door handles, and a charging port on the rear right quarter panel. It measures 4,300mm in length, 1,768mm in width, 1,615mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,611mm. The electric SUV features crossover elements like body cladding and disc brakes on all four wheels.

Metrics

Power and performance

The Indian model of the VF e34 is expected to be powered by a 41.9kWh battery pack that drives a 150hp single electric motor. It will offer Eco, Comfort, as well as Sport driving modes. VinFast claims the vehicle can accelerate from 0-100km/h in under nine seconds, with a top speed of 130km/h. It has a New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) certified range of 318km on a single charge.

Tech

Safety and convenience features

The VF e34 comes equipped with a range of safety and convenience features. These include a 7.0-inch TFT color display for the driver's instrument screen, a 10.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, push-button start, and six airbags. The vehicle also boasts an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite. Other features include ventilated seats, a built-in air purifier, multiple USB ports, and Wi-Fi capabilities, adding to the convenience of the passengers and enhance their overall driving experience.