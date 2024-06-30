In brief Simplifying... In brief The 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee, set to debut in India, will sport a revamped front fascia with revised headlamps, a wider grille, and adjusted bumpers.

The SUV's powertrain will remain unchanged, featuring a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Despite low sales, Jeep aims to boost the model's popularity by offering discounts of up to ₹12 lakh. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

There will be no changes to the powertrain

What to expect from 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:11 pm Jun 30, 202404:11 pm

What's the story US automaker Jeep has begun international testing for the facelifted version of its fifth-generation Grand Cherokee SUV. The model, initially launched in India back in 2022, is locally assembled to ensure affordability. The updated version was recently spotted under camouflage, particularly concealing its front profile where significant changes are expected. It will run solely on a turbo-petrol engine.

Changes

Reworked front design

The 2025 Grand Cherokee will feature a significantly reworked front fascia, as revealed in the spy shots. The changes include revised headlamps, a wider seven-slat grille, and adjusted front bumpers. The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and parking sensors will be positioned higher than before. Additionally, the alloy wheels are set to receive a new design treatment.

Powertrain continuity

Unchanged powertrain expected for Indian market

Jeep is not anticipated to make any changes to the Grand Cherokee's powertrain in India. The SUV currently features a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and a Quadra Trac 4x4 system. In this configuration, the engine delivers a power output of 268hp and peak torque of 400Nm.

Sales strategy

Jeep's strategy to boost Grand Cherokee sales

Despite its features, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has seen underwhelming sales volumes in India. It is yet to be confirmed whether a facelifted version of the Cherokee will be introduced in India in the future. In an attempt to boost sales, Jeep has been providing discounts of up to ₹12 lakh on the Grand Cherokee model.