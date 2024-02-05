Tata Curvv will boast 400-500km of range

Upcoming EVs in India in 2024: Tata, Mahindra, and more

What's the story India's electric vehicle (EV) market is gearing up for an expansion in 2024, as automakers like Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and SKODA prepare to launch new models. Tata Motors is leading the charge with four upcoming electric vehicles, while Maruti and SKODA are set to introduce their eVX and ENYAQ cars, respectively. These new launches will aim to boost EV sales, and provide more choices for consumers considering a switch to electric cars.

Tata Motors is launching the Curvv EV and Harrier EV

Later this year, Tata Motors plans to unveil the highly anticipated Curvv EV. This electric SUV is expected to boast a range of 400-500km on a single charge. Additionally, Tata Motors will launch an electric version of its popular Harrier SUV, built on the Gen 2 EV architecture. The Harrier EV will feature V2L and V2V charging capabilities, but specifics regarding its range, performance, and features remain under wraps.

What about eVX and XUV.e8?

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch its first-ever electric car, the eVX, sometime this year. The eVX SUV will offer a range of approximately 550km on a single charge, and come equipped with a 60kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. Meanwhile, Mahindra plans to introduce the XUV.e8, an electric SUV based on the XUV700. The XUV.e8 is likely to include dual electric motors, all-wheel-drive technology, level 2 ADAS, and 5G connectivity.

SKODA ENYAQ is launching in H1 2024

SKODA's first electric car for India, the ENYAQ, is slated for launch during the first half of 2024. It features a single electric motor, that is mounted on the rear axle, and generates a maximum power of 282hp. The 82kWh battery pack takes 28 minutes to be charged from 10% to 80%, and the driving range on one charge is 565km, according to WLTP.