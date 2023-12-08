BYD Seal vs Tesla Model 3: Which EV is better

BYD Seal comes equipped with multiple ADAS functions (Photo credit: BYD)

Chinese EV maker BYD has introduced its capable electric sedan, the Seal, in the North American region with a starting price tag of $44,600 (around Rs. 37.17 lakh). It rivals Tesla's best-selling offering, the Model 3 in the entry-level e-sedan segment, which now starts at a discounted price tag of $28,490 (roughly Rs. 23.74 lakh). Which EV makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Build Your Dreams or BYD is a Warren Buffett-backed EV maker. It has been at the forefront of electric mobility solutions since its inception in 2003. After a relatively successful run in the European markets, the automaker is now planning to make its mark in the North American region. However, it faces tough competition from the world's largest EV maker, Tesla.

BYD Seal looks more stylish

The Seal follows BYD's futuristic design philosophy and features a sculpted bonnet, sweptback projector LED headlamps, bumper-mounted multi-element DRLs, a sloping roofline, wrap-around LED taillamps, and designer dual-tone wheels. Tesla Model 3 flaunts a closed-off grille, a sloping roofline, sleek headlamps, wrap-around taillights, body-colored ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. Both EVs get flush-fitted door handles to enhance their aerodynamic efficiency.

Seal's cabin feels more premium with a rotating infotainment panel

The Seal's five-seater cabin comes with a dual-tone dashboard, a connected-type design for the air vents, multi-zone climate control, illuminated switches, a panoramic glass roof, and a rotating 15.6-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options. The Model 3 has a blacked-out five-seater cabin, a glass roof, an optional yoke-style steering wheel, dual wireless chargers, a sleek dashboard, and a 15-inch infotainment system.

Both EVs promise a range of around 570km per charge

Powering the BYD Seal is either a single electric motor or a dual-motor setup that is paired with an 82.56kWh LFP Blade battery pack. The Tesla Model 3 is fueled by a single motor or a dual-motor AWD configuration that is linked to either a 57.5kWh or 75kWh battery pack. Both EVs promise a range of around 570km on a single charge.

Which one makes more sense?

In the US, the BYD Seal ranges between $44,600 and $51,000. On the other hand, the Tesla Model 3 is available between $28,490 and $40,490. The Model 3 is available at a lower price point and also benefits from Tesla's expansive charging network. In some aspects, the Seal is clearly better but considering practicality and price, Model 3 is our pick.