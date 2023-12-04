Maruti Suzuki offering big discounts on NEXA line-up this December

There are benefits of up to Rs. 2.21 lakh

The NEXA, Maruti Suzuki's upscale retail division, is rolling out huge discounts on various models throughout December 2023. The cars are available with benefits of up to Rs. 2.21 lakh. These savings come in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and scrappage benefits, making it an ideal time for prospective car buyers to make a purchase.

Discounts are available on Ignis and Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is offering cash discounts of Rs. 40,000 for manual models and Rs. 35,000 for AMT versions, plus an extra exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Meanwhile, the Baleno's CNG and petrol variants feature cash discounts of Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 respectively, along with exchange bonuses and corporate discounts.

What are the offers on Ciaz and Jimny?

This December, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, while the Maruti Suzuki Jimny (including the Thunder Edition) has cash benefits of up to Rs. 2.16 lakh depending on the variant.

Fronx and Grand Vitara get these benefits

For the Fronx, cash discounts of Rs. 15,000 are available on petrol and turbo-petrol models, as well as a Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara provides discounts of up to Rs. 15,000 on select trims and a Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus. However, no offers apply to the CNG versions of both the Fronx and Grand Vitara. To promote eco-friendly vehicle upgrades, a scrappage bonus worth up to Rs. 30,000 is available across various models.