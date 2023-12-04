Ather claims 100,000km battery life on 450 lineup: Top features

By Pradnesh Naik 01:15 am Dec 04, 202301:15 am

Ather 450X promises a range of up to 150km (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

Bengaluru-based Ather Energy has been pushing the boundaries of electric mobility in the Indian two-wheeler market since its debut. The EV maker currently has two models, namely 450S and 450X, on our shores. Interestingly, Ather CEO Tarun Mehta has claimed on X that its 450 scooter range can cover over 100,000km on the factory-fitted battery pack. Here's a look at the top features.

Mehta's post on X in response to Ather 450 user

Firstly, let's look at design of 450 scooter range

In terms of design, both the 450S and 450X look identical. They feature an apron-mounted LED headlight, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a flush-fitted side stand, a single-piece stepped-up seat, tapering body panels, and a sleek LED taillamp. Both get a digital instrument cluster and ride on designer 12-inch alloy wheels wrapped in performance-focused tires.

450X features 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen with in-built navigation

The Ather 450X is equipped with a colored 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen with smartphone connectivity and an in-built Google Maps navigation function. The IP65-rated panel is powered by a Snapdragon 212 processor with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and Android OS.

In-house-developed lithium-ion battery packs have been tested extensively

Ather 450S gets a 2.9kWh battery pack, while the range-topping 450X model has a 3.7kWh battery. Both units have reportedly been tested extensively for over 1.1 billion kilometers by Ather Energy to ensure reliable performance for a longer duration. According to CEO Mehta, the IP67-rated battery packs can easily cover 100,000km before needing replacement.

Mid-mounted electric motors offer 26Nm of instantaneous torque

Unlike internal combustion engines (ICEs), Ather's mid-mounted electric motors can provide the entire torque output of 26Nm instantaneously, per the company. The base 450S gets a 5.4kW unit, while the top-end 450X has a more powerful 6.4kW motor.

Braking, coasting regeneration for extended range

The Ather 450S, with its 5.4kW motor and 2.9kWh battery pack, promises a range of up to 115km, while the 450X's 6.4kW electric motor and 3.7kWh battery pack has a riding range of up to 150km on a single charge. They get dual-channel ABS and multiple riding modes for safety. Both scooters get braking and coasting regeneration for extended range.